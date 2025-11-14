Global Market Jitters: Fed's Hawkish Stance Shakes Asian Shares
Asian stocks slid on Friday amid fears of continued high interest rates following hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Treasuries retreated as expectations for a December rate cut fell, while major indices in Japan, Australia, and South Korea also took hits. Investors await significant U.S. economic data.
Asian shares plummeted on Friday, mirroring a worldwide selloff sparked by hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials that dampened hopes of a U.S. interest rate cut in December. The MSCI index of Asian shares outside Japan dropped by 1.1% after U.S. stock markets saw their most significant fall in a month.
Treasuries retreated as investors adjusted their expectations for a Federal rate cut next month, which fell to 51% from 63% a day earlier. Chief economist Shane Oliver remarked on the vulnerability of shares due to tech stock valuations and the influence of seasonal factors.
While U.S. futures showed a minor uptick, Asian indices—Japan's Nikkei, Australia's shares, and South Korea's stock market—experienced significant losses. Investors are keenly anticipating key U.S. economic data releases amidst ongoing concerns about high inflation and restricted interest rate policies from the Fed.
