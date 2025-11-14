China's Economic Pressure Mounts as Growth Slows

China's economic growth is facing significant challenges; with factory output and retail sales at their slowest pace in over a year, policymakers are under pressure to reform the $19 trillion economy. Mounting supply and demand strains threaten to further stifle growth, adding urgency for reform.

For decades, Chinese officials have relied on bolstering industrial output and infrastructure spending to drive growth. However, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war highlights the economy's dependence on the world's largest consumer market, exposing vulnerabilities.

The recent data paints a grim picture, with industrial output and retail sales falling behind forecasts. Worries linger over the need for structural reform as domestic demand struggles to compensate for sluggish exports amid increasing political and economic pressures.