Torsten Schmidt Takes the Helm: Transforming Daimler India's Commercial Vehicle Sector

Torsten Schmidt is set to assume leadership of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles as Managing Director and CEO in early 2026, bringing extensive global experience and expertise. Schmidt, currently CFO at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will succeed Satyakam Arya, who has been appointed President and CEO of Hino Motors, Japan.

Daimler Truck acknowledges Schmidt's strategic vision, strong leadership, and financial proficiency as keys to advancing its commercial vehicle business forward. Over 28 years, Schmidt has garnered significant experience at Daimler with roles spanning Germany, India, Japan, and Brazil, recently serving as CFO in Brazil.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a branch of Daimler Truck, plays a significant role in India's commercial vehicle market under the BharatBenz brand. The company operates from its large manufacturing hub in Oragadam, producing diverse vehicles for both domestic and international markets.

