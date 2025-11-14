Left Menu

Torsten Schmidt Takes the Helm: Transforming Daimler India's Commercial Vehicle Sector

Torsten Schmidt will take on a new role as CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles in early 2026. With a rich background in financial leadership and business transformation, Schmidt will build upon the success of Satyakam Arya, who is set to lead Hino Motors in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:57 IST
Torsten Schmidt Takes the Helm: Transforming Daimler India's Commercial Vehicle Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Torsten Schmidt is set to assume leadership of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles as Managing Director and CEO in early 2026, bringing extensive global experience and expertise. Schmidt, currently CFO at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will succeed Satyakam Arya, who has been appointed President and CEO of Hino Motors, Japan.

Daimler Truck acknowledges Schmidt's strategic vision, strong leadership, and financial proficiency as keys to advancing its commercial vehicle business forward. Over 28 years, Schmidt has garnered significant experience at Daimler with roles spanning Germany, India, Japan, and Brazil, recently serving as CFO in Brazil.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a branch of Daimler Truck, plays a significant role in India's commercial vehicle market under the BharatBenz brand. The company operates from its large manufacturing hub in Oragadam, producing diverse vehicles for both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

 Australia
2
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, ...

 India
3
Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

 Global
4
Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025