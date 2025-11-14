Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

In a significant stride forward, Umiya Mobile Limited (BSE - SME: 544464), operating as a multi-brand retail chain for smartphones and consumer electronics, has announced a remarkable performance for H1 FY26. The company's unaudited results demonstrate a robust 45% revenue growth, driven by strategic expansion efforts and a strong presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Managing Director Mr. Jadwani Kishorbhai Premjibhai remarked, 'Our first-half performance in FY26 underscores Umiya Mobile's competence in implementing growth strategies efficiently. The 45% rise in revenue year-on-year validates our customer-centric approach, an efficient supply chain, and increasing store count.' The addition of 19 stores post-IPO and plans to enter Madhya Pradesh highlight the company's ambition to enhance market accessibility and provide consistent value to stakeholders.

Founded in 2012, Umiya Mobile Limited operates under the brands UMIYA MOBILE, MYPHONE, and PHONE PLUS. The company trusts the strength of rising demand in Tier 2 and 3 cities and is prepared to meet it with a comprehensive product range, including smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel. With revenues for FY25 touching approximately ₹601.78 crore, Umiya Mobile has cemented its status as a leader in the electronics retail sector.

