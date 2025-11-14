Andhra Pradesh Invites Global Investors

In a bid to attract global investments, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to investors at the 30th CII Partnership Summit. Promising numerous opportunities, Naidu highlighted the state's potential ranging from agriculture to quantum computing, offering incentives such as escrow accounts and sovereign guarantees.

With an ambitious vision, Naidu announced the development of a Quantum Valley, drone city, and more, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in technological innovation. The state, noted for its ease of doing business, strives to further enhance its investment climate with rapid real-time clearances and a focus on green energy.

As part of its large-scale investment strategy, Andhra Pradesh plans to lead in green hydrogen production, with aims to achieve $1 trillion in investments over the next decade. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's readiness to accommodate international investors, promising infrastructure development, including a space for a world-class convention center in Vizag.