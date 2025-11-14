Left Menu

Toyota Leads Green Revolution in Automotive Logistics

Toyota Logistics makes strides towards sustainability by introducing low-emission trucks for vehicle deliveries. Aligning with its goal to minimize carbon emissions, Toyota now deploys EV, CNG, and BS-VI trucks. This initiative highlights Toyota's commitment to eco-friendly practices in the automotive logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:59 IST
TLKI Launches Next-Generation CNG and EV Car Carriers, Accelerating a Sustainable Future in Logistics. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move toward sustainability, Toyota Logistics India (TLKI) has commenced the use of low-emission trucks for transporting its vehicles from the North Regional Stock Yard to dealers in the northern region. This initiative is part of Toyota's commitment to significantly reduce its carbon footprint in the automotive logistics sector.

TLKI is now deploying Electric Vehicles (EVs), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks, and BS-VI compliant vehicles to achieve its environmental goals. This strategy not only aligns with the company's vision for reducing vehicular emissions but also ensures efficient delivery operations. "The introduction of alternate-fuel vehicles is pivotal to our sustainability agenda," confirmed the TLKI spokesperson, emphasizing their pledge to eco-friendly solutions.

Amid mounting concerns about air pollution, Toyota's latest steps represent a forward-thinking approach to logistics management. The company remains dedicated to exploring innovative solutions for cleaner transportation, further solidifying its status as a leader in responsible corporate practices within the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

