Left Menu

RBI Extends Export Repatriation Window Amid Tariff Pressures

In response to pressures from US tariffs, the Reserve Bank of India has extended the period for exporters to bring in proceeds from their shipments from nine to fifteen months. This move is part of regulatory amendments and coincides with government initiatives to enhance export competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:30 IST
RBI Extends Export Repatriation Window Amid Tariff Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a significant policy change aimed at easing the financial strain on exporters affected by recent US tariff hikes. The RBI has extended the timeframe for repatriating proceeds from nine months to fifteen months, acknowledging the challenges faced by Indian exporters.

This extension follows an increased tariff imposed by the US, effective since August 27, which sees a 50 percent duty on goods from India. The regulatory amendment is known as the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, as per a recent gazette notification.

In a related move, the Indian government has greenlit two new schemes with a total outlay of over Rs 45,000 crore designed to bolster export competitiveness. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the focus on aiding MSMEs and labor-intensive sectors. These initiatives are expected to further support export growth amidst the current global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025