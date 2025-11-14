RBI Extends Export Repatriation Window Amid Tariff Pressures
In response to pressures from US tariffs, the Reserve Bank of India has extended the period for exporters to bring in proceeds from their shipments from nine to fifteen months. This move is part of regulatory amendments and coincides with government initiatives to enhance export competitiveness.
The Reserve Bank of India has announced a significant policy change aimed at easing the financial strain on exporters affected by recent US tariff hikes. The RBI has extended the timeframe for repatriating proceeds from nine months to fifteen months, acknowledging the challenges faced by Indian exporters.
This extension follows an increased tariff imposed by the US, effective since August 27, which sees a 50 percent duty on goods from India. The regulatory amendment is known as the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, as per a recent gazette notification.
In a related move, the Indian government has greenlit two new schemes with a total outlay of over Rs 45,000 crore designed to bolster export competitiveness. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the focus on aiding MSMEs and labor-intensive sectors. These initiatives are expected to further support export growth amidst the current global challenges.
