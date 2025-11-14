Left Menu

Digital Drives: Festive Personal Loans See Surge in Instant Disbursals

A survey by Paisabazaar reveals a growing trend of prioritizing instant loan disbursals and digital processes over interest rates during festive seasons. Consumers are increasingly using personal loans for festive expenses, with home renovation, electronics, and fashion shopping being the top categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:19 IST
Digital Drives: Festive Personal Loans See Surge in Instant Disbursals
Quick and hassle-free instant loans were the top factor influencing lender choice, followed by low interest rates and a smooth digital process. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey conducted by Paisabazaar, India's premier marketplace for consumer credit, indicates a significant shift in borrowing behavior among consumers. With the festive season in full swing, respondents are placing greater importance on quick loan disbursals and seamless digital processes rather than traditional factors such as interest rates.

The survey, which involved over 10,200 participants, highlighted that 42% opted for lenders offering speedy disbursal with minimal paperwork. Meanwhile, 25% still considered the lowest interest rates as their primary criterion, illustrating a tendency towards efficient and straightforward borrowing experiences.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, remarked on the evolving credit ecosystem, noting that consumers are now more confident in taking loans for both essential and non-essential expenses. The data also notes that loans for home renovation and electronics are in high demand, reflecting diverse financial needs during the festive period.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025