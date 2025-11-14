Global Synergy: Cosmo First and Filmax Corporation Form Pioneering Joint Venture

Cosmo First Limited, a prominent global conglomerate known for its specialty films and chemicals, is collaborating with Filmax Corporation, a South Korean film and chemical leader, in a joint venture. This 50-50 partnership aims to expand both companies' reach by entering new markets and enhancing existing products.

The joint venture will utilize Cosmo First's innovative technology and global supply chain alongside Filmax Corporation's strong brand equity and market presence in South Korea. The equal equity stake reflects a mutual commitment to fostering long-term growth and shared value creation, benefiting manufacturers and brand owners alike.

Leaders from both companies expressed optimism about the collaboration. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman and Managing Director of Cosmo First, stated that this partnership merges global innovation with Korean excellence. Similarly, Byung Ik Woo, Chairman of Filmax Corporation, highlighted the joint venture as a significant step in reinforcing regional leadership and global expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)