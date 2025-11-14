Walmart Leadership: A New Era Begins with McMillon's Departure

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, credited with transforming the retail giant since 2014, announced his retirement, effective January 31, 2026. McMillon's tenure marked a significant shift toward technological advancements and enhanced employee welfare.

John Furner, head of Walmart's U.S. operations, is set to take the helm as CEO starting February 1, 2026. Furner, a long-time company insider, plans to build on McMillon's foundation to drive Walmart into new retail frontiers.

Under McMillon's leadership, Walmart invested in its workforce by raising wages, expanding parental leave, and offering educational benefits. The company also integrated artificial intelligence to enrich customer and worker experiences, ensuring its competitive edge in the retail industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)