Walmart Leadership: A New Era Begins with McMillon's Departure

Doug McMillon, Walmart's CEO since 2014, will retire in January 2026, with John Furner slated to succeed him. Under McMillon's leadership, Walmart embraced technology and improved employee benefits. Through strategic investments, the company advanced its workforce capabilities and customer experiences, setting a foundation for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:20 IST
Doug McMillon

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, credited with transforming the retail giant since 2014, announced his retirement, effective January 31, 2026. McMillon's tenure marked a significant shift toward technological advancements and enhanced employee welfare.

John Furner, head of Walmart's U.S. operations, is set to take the helm as CEO starting February 1, 2026. Furner, a long-time company insider, plans to build on McMillon's foundation to drive Walmart into new retail frontiers.

Under McMillon's leadership, Walmart invested in its workforce by raising wages, expanding parental leave, and offering educational benefits. The company also integrated artificial intelligence to enrich customer and worker experiences, ensuring its competitive edge in the retail industry.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

