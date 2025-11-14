Walmart's Leadership Transition: A New Era with John Furner

In a significant leadership transition, Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon is poised to retire next year, concluding a transformative tenure of more than 10 years. McMillon will hand over the reins to John Furner, currently the U.S. division chief, by the end of January. During McMillon's tenure, Walmart evolved into a technology-driven retail giant, achieving substantial growth in market value and e-commerce capabilities.

Under McMillon's leadership, Walmart's valuation more than tripled to $817 billion, with e-commerce sales soaring from $10 billion to over $120 billion. McMillon, who began his Walmart journey in 1984, played a pivotal role in integrating technology to enhance efficiency and expanding into new domains such as retail media.

John Furner, an experienced Walmart veteran, is set to become the sixth CEO in the company's history. He started as an hourly associate three decades ago, and shareholders are hopeful about his leadership. As the retail sector navigates economic challenges and evolving consumer behaviors, Walmart's upcoming quarterly results are highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)