Left Menu

Tragedy in Stockholm: Bus Crash Claims Lives

A bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Authorities have arrested the bus driver, treating the incident as involuntary manslaughter, with no current evidence of an attack. The site is near the Royal Institute of Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:46 IST
Tragedy in Stockholm: Bus Crash Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded in central Stockholm on Friday as a bus collided with a bus stop, claiming several lives and leaving others injured. According to Swedish police, preliminary investigations have yet to uncover any evidence suggesting the incident was a deliberate attack.

Authorities confirmed there were six casualties from the crash; however, the exact number of fatalities and injuries remains undisclosed. Notably, the bus was not carrying any passengers at the time. Standard procedure led to the arrest of the bus driver, as the situation is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter.

The collision occurred near the Royal Institute of Technology university, and emergency services, including police, rescue teams, and ambulances, responded promptly to the scene. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his condolences to the victims and their families in a message on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

 India
2
Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

 India
3
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

 Ukraine
4
Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025