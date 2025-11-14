Tragedy in Stockholm: Bus Crash Claims Lives
A bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Authorities have arrested the bus driver, treating the incident as involuntary manslaughter, with no current evidence of an attack. The site is near the Royal Institute of Technology.
A tragic accident unfolded in central Stockholm on Friday as a bus collided with a bus stop, claiming several lives and leaving others injured. According to Swedish police, preliminary investigations have yet to uncover any evidence suggesting the incident was a deliberate attack.
Authorities confirmed there were six casualties from the crash; however, the exact number of fatalities and injuries remains undisclosed. Notably, the bus was not carrying any passengers at the time. Standard procedure led to the arrest of the bus driver, as the situation is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter.
The collision occurred near the Royal Institute of Technology university, and emergency services, including police, rescue teams, and ambulances, responded promptly to the scene. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his condolences to the victims and their families in a message on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
