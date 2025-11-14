Court Denies Bail, Holds Railway Engineers Responsible for Fatal Mumbra Train Incident

In a significant legal decision, a court rejected the anticipatory bail applications of two Central Railway engineers involved in a tragic train accident in Mumbra. The incident, occurring on June 9, resulted in five fatalities and has been attributed to negligence in track maintenance.

The engineers, a section engineer and a senior section engineer, face serious charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and acts endangering life. The court highlighted that known maintenance issues, such as a 17 mm separation gap in the tracks, were addressed only after the accident.

The court also dismissed arguments suggesting passenger behavior was the main cause, pointing out the lack of supporting evidence. The judge emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine the full extent of responsibility, underscoring failures by railway authorities to perform timely maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)