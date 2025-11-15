Left Menu

FAA Reduces Flight Cuts as Aviation System Recovers Post-Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration has reduced the mandatory flight cancellations at U.S. airports from 6% to 3% due to improved staffing levels of air traffic controllers. The decision follows a record government shutdown that affected the aviation sector, leading to significant flight disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 06:06 IST
FAA Reduces Flight Cuts as Aviation System Recovers Post-Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a reduction in the number of flight cancellations required at 40 U.S. airports. This decision comes as the aviation sector shows signs of recovery from the recent government shutdown, which severely impacted staffing levels among air traffic controllers.

Initially, airlines were ordered to cut 6% of their scheduled flights due to safety concerns arising from understaffed air traffic control facilities. The shortage was exacerbated by the shutdown, during which the controllers were required to work unpaid. However, as staffing levels improve, the FAA has halved the required cancellations to just 3%.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted ongoing safety concerns but noted improvements in operational metrics. Airlines are optimistic that systems will stabilize quickly, especially as more controllers return to work. With the busy Thanksgiving travel period approaching, airline executives remain hopeful for a swift return to normalcy.

