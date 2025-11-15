Skyward Surge: Asia-Pacific's Aviation Boom

The Asia-Pacific region is gearing up for monumental growth in aviation, needing 19,560 new aircraft over the next two decades, according to Airbus.

This surge is largely driven by booming demand in India and China, making up 46% of the global requirement for 42,520 aircraft worldwide.

The region anticipates passenger growth at 4.4% annually, surpassing the global average. Airbus forecasts emphasize fleet expansion and decarbonization with new, fuel-efficient models aiding this transformation.

