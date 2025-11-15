Left Menu

Sela's $15 Million Bet: Empowering India's Cloud Revolution

Sela, a renowned global cloud consulting firm, announces a $15 million investment in India for cloud services expansion and AI innovation. With plans to create hundreds of skilled jobs, Sela aims to strengthen India's digital economy and collaborate with local firms to enhance cloud and AI solutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:47 IST
Sela's $15 Million Bet: Empowering India's Cloud Revolution
Sela Partners with Google Cloud to Host AI Advantage 2025: A CxO Conclave in Mumbai, Announces 15 Million USD in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sela, a prominent global cloud consulting company, declared its intent to invest $15 million in India's burgeoning technology market. The significant investment was unveiled during the 'AI Advantage 2025: A CxO Conclave' hosted in collaboration with Google Cloud.

As part of its strategic expansion, Sela aims to establish cloud services and AI innovation centers in India, partnering with local businesses and startups. This initiative is poised to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs in the fields of cloud engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics, solidifying India's position as a key global tech hub.

Mr. Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela, highlighted India's potential, stating, "Our goal is to build in India, for the world." By consolidating Israeli innovation with Indian execution excellence, Sela intends to accelerate its contribution to India's digital economy, fostering innovation and establishing robust ties with major tech companies.

TRENDING

1
Serbia Rushes to Secure Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Serbia Rushes to Secure Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike

Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike

 India
3
Rathi Steel and Power Reports 28% Growth Amid Market Challenges

Rathi Steel and Power Reports 28% Growth Amid Market Challenges

 India
4
Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Election...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025