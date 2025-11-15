Sela's $15 Million Bet: Empowering India's Cloud Revolution

Sela, a prominent global cloud consulting company, declared its intent to invest $15 million in India's burgeoning technology market. The significant investment was unveiled during the 'AI Advantage 2025: A CxO Conclave' hosted in collaboration with Google Cloud.

As part of its strategic expansion, Sela aims to establish cloud services and AI innovation centers in India, partnering with local businesses and startups. This initiative is poised to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs in the fields of cloud engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics, solidifying India's position as a key global tech hub.

Mr. Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela, highlighted India's potential, stating, "Our goal is to build in India, for the world." By consolidating Israeli innovation with Indian execution excellence, Sela intends to accelerate its contribution to India's digital economy, fostering innovation and establishing robust ties with major tech companies.