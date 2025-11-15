Left Menu

Lajpat Rai Market Traders Face Uncertain Recovery After Red Fort Blast

Shopkeepers at Lajpat Rai Market are dealing with a mix of relief and anxiety as business resumes days after a deadly blast near Red Fort. The explosion, which killed 13 people, has affected foot traffic, with security concerns and order cancellations impacting traders' recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:29 IST
Lajpat Rai Market Traders Face Uncertain Recovery After Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating explosion near the Red Fort earlier this week, Lajpat Rai Market reopened on Saturday, yet shopkeepers anticipate a slow return to normalcy. The blast, which resulted in 13 fatalities, prompted stringent security measures, significantly impacting local businesses.

Rakesh Kumar, proprietor of an electronics store, described the scene vividly, having narrowly escaped the blasts himself. The market was bustling with nearly a thousand individuals when chaos erupted. Kumar recounted the first blast as deceivingly innocuous, akin to a CNG cylinder burst, but the subsequent explosions were far more intense.

As the market attempts to rebound, traders are grappling with postponed orders and skittish customers. Rajinder Singh, who owns a lighting business, underscored the uncertainty facing traders, revealing that many clients have deferred their plans amid prevailing apprehensions. Resolute in their hopes for a stable future, shopkeepers remain wary until investigations conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Tur...

 India
2
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
3
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
4
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025