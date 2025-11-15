Lajpat Rai Market Traders Face Uncertain Recovery After Red Fort Blast

In the wake of a devastating explosion near the Red Fort earlier this week, Lajpat Rai Market reopened on Saturday, yet shopkeepers anticipate a slow return to normalcy. The blast, which resulted in 13 fatalities, prompted stringent security measures, significantly impacting local businesses.

Rakesh Kumar, proprietor of an electronics store, described the scene vividly, having narrowly escaped the blasts himself. The market was bustling with nearly a thousand individuals when chaos erupted. Kumar recounted the first blast as deceivingly innocuous, akin to a CNG cylinder burst, but the subsequent explosions were far more intense.

As the market attempts to rebound, traders are grappling with postponed orders and skittish customers. Rajinder Singh, who owns a lighting business, underscored the uncertainty facing traders, revealing that many clients have deferred their plans amid prevailing apprehensions. Resolute in their hopes for a stable future, shopkeepers remain wary until investigations conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)