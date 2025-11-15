Weather Diverts Flight to Tiruchirappalli and Delays Passengers

An aircraft carrying 44 passengers bound for Jaffna on Saturday faced a significant challenge when adverse weather conditions forced a diversion to Tiruchirappalli, according to sources.

Despite initially waiting for more than three hours hoping for the weather to clear, the private airline decided to cancel the service. The flight had originally taken off at 10.20 am but soon encountered the unfavorable conditions.

Upon landing safely in Tiruchirappalli, passengers were notified of the cancellation and the aircraft returned to Chennai. Meanwhile, another flight to Jaffna, operated by the same airline, also faced cancellation. Passengers from both flights were rescheduled for a service on Sunday.