Left Menu

Weather Diverts Flight to Tiruchirappalli and Delays Passengers

A flight heading to Jaffna with 44 passengers was diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to bad weather. The flight, operated by a private airline, was later cancelled after a three-hour delay. The aircraft returned to Chennai, and affected passengers were informed their journey would resume once weather permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:54 IST
Weather Diverts Flight to Tiruchirappalli and Delays Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An aircraft carrying 44 passengers bound for Jaffna on Saturday faced a significant challenge when adverse weather conditions forced a diversion to Tiruchirappalli, according to sources.

Despite initially waiting for more than three hours hoping for the weather to clear, the private airline decided to cancel the service. The flight had originally taken off at 10.20 am but soon encountered the unfavorable conditions.

Upon landing safely in Tiruchirappalli, passengers were notified of the cancellation and the aircraft returned to Chennai. Meanwhile, another flight to Jaffna, operated by the same airline, also faced cancellation. Passengers from both flights were rescheduled for a service on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Tur...

 India
2
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
3
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
4
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025