Yamaha Accelerates Export Growth: Chennai Plant Becomes Global Hub
Yamaha plans to boost exports from India by 25% this year, focusing on advanced markets and making Chennai its export hub. The company targets increased global presence, exporting a variety of models from its factories to over 55 countries.
Japanese two-wheeler giant Yamaha is set to boost its export operations from India, predicting a 25% growth this year. Focusing on advanced international markets, Yamaha plans to turn its Chennai factory into a global export hub, according to Senior Executive Officer Itaru Otani.
The company, already exporting to 55 countries, aims to expand its reach by exploring new international markets. Otani emphasized this ambition, stating that Yamaha is eyeing opportunities in places with strong demand for their products, including advanced nations like the US, Europe, and Japan.
Yamaha has already marked success exporting to Europe and continues to invest in its Chennai and Surajpur plants to meet global standards. The company's diverse model lineup from these factories underlines their strategic export goals.
