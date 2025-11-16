Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Gwalior

Five individuals were killed in a road accident involving an SUV and a tractor trolley in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early Sunday morning. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, including possible negligence or wrong-way entry of the tractor-trolley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:21 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, five people lost their lives when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a tractor trolley early Sunday morning, as confirmed by police authorities.

The deadly collision took place at around 6 am near Malwa College, within the jurisdiction of the Jhansi Road police station, approximately 20 km from the district headquarters. The City Superintendent of Police, Robin Jain, provided these details in a briefing to reporters.

All five SUV passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Police officials are currently investigating the accident, with a focus on CCTV footage to determine whether negligence played a role or if the tractor-trolley was on the wrong side of the road.

