Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Gwalior
Five individuals were killed in a road accident involving an SUV and a tractor trolley in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early Sunday morning. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, including possible negligence or wrong-way entry of the tractor-trolley.
In a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, five people lost their lives when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a tractor trolley early Sunday morning, as confirmed by police authorities.
The deadly collision took place at around 6 am near Malwa College, within the jurisdiction of the Jhansi Road police station, approximately 20 km from the district headquarters. The City Superintendent of Police, Robin Jain, provided these details in a briefing to reporters.
All five SUV passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Police officials are currently investigating the accident, with a focus on CCTV footage to determine whether negligence played a role or if the tractor-trolley was on the wrong side of the road.
