India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

UNDP's Haoliang Xu praises India for blending economic growth with social inclusion. India's approach, combining technology, participatory governance, and climate commitment, offers a blueprint for global development. Initiatives like JAM and digital platforms demonstrate transparency and effectiveness, providing lessons in sustainability and equity for the world.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India demonstrates that economic growth need not come at the expense of social inclusion, according to Haoliang Xu, Acting Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP). Xu applauds India's success in merging economic progress with participatory governance and technological advances, showcasing a model of development that leaves no one behind.

Speaking on India's climate adaptation and renewable energy efforts, Xu highlights the country's strategic investments in digital finance and social protection initiatives like MGNREGA and Ayushman Bharat. These programs combine livelihood support with social security, setting an example in balancing growth with sustainability on the global stage.

India's digital platforms like JAM and UPI have revolutionized direct benefits delivery, reflecting the country's commitment to transparent and inclusive economic frameworks. As a major voice in the Global South, India's development stories and frameworks are being shared with other nations, driving equitable global progress through South-South Cooperation.

