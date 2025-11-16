India demonstrates that economic growth need not come at the expense of social inclusion, according to Haoliang Xu, Acting Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP). Xu applauds India's success in merging economic progress with participatory governance and technological advances, showcasing a model of development that leaves no one behind.

Speaking on India's climate adaptation and renewable energy efforts, Xu highlights the country's strategic investments in digital finance and social protection initiatives like MGNREGA and Ayushman Bharat. These programs combine livelihood support with social security, setting an example in balancing growth with sustainability on the global stage.

India's digital platforms like JAM and UPI have revolutionized direct benefits delivery, reflecting the country's commitment to transparent and inclusive economic frameworks. As a major voice in the Global South, India's development stories and frameworks are being shared with other nations, driving equitable global progress through South-South Cooperation.