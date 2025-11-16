Left Menu

The Game-Changer: Revolutionizing Logistics with Truck-on-Train Service

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited seeks additional specialized wagons for its truck-on-train service to accommodate increasing business and reduce transportation costs, time, and environmental impact. Despite high demand and operational success, the Railway Board has yet to fulfill this request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:18 IST
The Game-Changer: Revolutionizing Logistics with Truck-on-Train Service
  • Country:
  • India

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is urging the Railway Board to supply additional wagons to enhance its truck-on-train (ToT) service, officials announced on Sunday.

Launched on September 18, 2023, the ToT service facilitates truck and milk tanker transport on specialized wagons on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, linking Rewari, Haryana, and Palanpur, Gujarat.

This initiative significantly cuts transportation costs and times, alleviates traffic congestion, and reduces air pollution. With increasing business potential, DFCCIL continually requests more wagons, yet the Railway Board hasn't delivered. The service uses Flat Multi-Purpose wagons, now in manufacture, with deliveries expected next year.

Currently, the service loads 30 trucks daily onto trains between Palanpur and Rewari, traveling 630 kilometers in approximately 12 hours. Of these, 25 are milk tankers from an Amul dairy, while the rest carry products like vegetables and machinery.

This ToT service not only slashes transit time but also eases road congestion and reduces carbon emissions. It offers a promising logistical solution amid challenges of railways' limited connectivity and consignment concerns. DFCCIL notes rising demand for similar services from other sectors and awaits new wagons.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Pressure: Booth Level Officer's Untimely Demise Amid Electoral Roll Stress

Tragic Pressure: Booth Level Officer's Untimely Demise Amid Electoral Roll S...

 India
2
Audit Diwas: Transforming Governance with Forward-Looking Reforms

Audit Diwas: Transforming Governance with Forward-Looking Reforms

 India
3
India's Test Downfall: A Day of Missed Chances at Eden Gardens

India's Test Downfall: A Day of Missed Chances at Eden Gardens

 India
4
Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025