The Game-Changer: Revolutionizing Logistics with Truck-on-Train Service

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is urging the Railway Board to supply additional wagons to enhance its truck-on-train (ToT) service, officials announced on Sunday.

Launched on September 18, 2023, the ToT service facilitates truck and milk tanker transport on specialized wagons on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, linking Rewari, Haryana, and Palanpur, Gujarat.

This initiative significantly cuts transportation costs and times, alleviates traffic congestion, and reduces air pollution. With increasing business potential, DFCCIL continually requests more wagons, yet the Railway Board hasn't delivered. The service uses Flat Multi-Purpose wagons, now in manufacture, with deliveries expected next year.

Currently, the service loads 30 trucks daily onto trains between Palanpur and Rewari, traveling 630 kilometers in approximately 12 hours. Of these, 25 are milk tankers from an Amul dairy, while the rest carry products like vegetables and machinery.

This ToT service not only slashes transit time but also eases road congestion and reduces carbon emissions. It offers a promising logistical solution amid challenges of railways' limited connectivity and consignment concerns. DFCCIL notes rising demand for similar services from other sectors and awaits new wagons.