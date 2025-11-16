Left Menu

Hyundai Motor's Massive Investment Pledge for a Competitive Future

Hyundai Motor Group will invest 125.2 trillion won in South Korea from 2026 to 2030, emphasizing AI and future business opportunities. This decision follows a revised trade deal with the U.S. that lowers tariffs. The plan includes diversifying export markets and boosting domestic production.

Hyundai Motor Group announced a landmark investment of 125.2 trillion won ($86.47 billion) in South Korea over the 2026 to 2030 period. This investment comes on the heels of a new trade agreement with the U.S. that reduces tariffs on South Korean automobiles to 15% from 25%.

The new investment plan marks a significant increase from the 89.1 trillion won committed by Hyundai Motor and its affiliate, Kia Corp, from 2021 to 2025. Following the trade deal's announcement, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed strategic future plans with Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and other business executives, emphasizing furthering Hyundai's market dominance.

Chung addressed key concerns about potential export declines and domestic manufacturing challenges due to the tariff cuts. He assured efforts to diversify export markets, boost domestic production, and significantly enhance electric vehicle exports. Substantial investments are earmarked for AI, research and development, and optimizing production facilities, signaling Hyundai's commitment to innovation and growth.

