IRB Infrastructure Shares Surge on Major NHAI Project Win

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers soared on Monday following the company's acquisition of a significant Toll Operate and Transfer project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 9,270 crore. The company's stock price increased by 7.04% to Rs 45.93 on the BSE, while a similar rise was observed on the NSE.

On the same day, the BSE Sensex experienced a modest rise of 156.66 points or 0.19%, reaching 84,719.44, and the NSE Nifty also climbed 37.75 points or 0.15% to 25,947.80. This stock appreciation follows the IRB Infrastructure Trust's acquisition announcement over the weekend.

The company secured the project under the NHAI's asset monetization program, covering a 366 km stretch along the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur corridor on NH-27 and a portion of the Lucknow-Varanasi corridor on NH-731. This concession will last for a 20-year period and strengthens IRB's presence as India's leading private toll roads and highways developer.

