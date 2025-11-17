Active Clothing Co. Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26 Financial Results

Ludhiana, Punjab [India], November 17: In its recent financial disclosure, Active Clothing Co., Ltd. (BSE - 541144), a dominant player in the 'design-to-shelf' apparel segment, reported promising results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2026.

The unaudited financial statements highlight a YoY total income growth of 15.22%, reaching ₹147.66 Cr, and a PAT of ₹4.93 Cr, marking an impressive 34.10% increase. Notably, the company's PAT margin saw a YoY growth of 47 bps, demonstrating strategic resilience amid softer demand conditions.

Managing Director Rajesh Mehra attributed the strong performance to the company's integrated operating model and robust global partnerships. With a new 'Knit to Shape' Smart Knitting Factory on the horizon, Active Clothing Co. is poised to lead in sustainable manufacturing and innovation, underscoring its commitment to stakeholder value and industry transformation.

