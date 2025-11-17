Left Menu

Active Clothing Co. Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26 Financial Results

Active Clothing Co. showcased solid financial growth in H1 FY26, with a total income of ₹147.66 Cr, representing a 15.22% YoY increase. Despite challenging market conditions, the company's strategic focus on quality and innovation underpins its promising future trajectory, including a pioneering 'Knit to Shape' factory initiative in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:52 IST
Active Clothing Co. Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY26 Financial Results
Active Clothing's Topline Grows 15% in H1 FY26, PAT Up 34%; Advances India's First 'Knit to Shape' Smart Knitting Factory. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ludhiana, Punjab [India], November 17: In its recent financial disclosure, Active Clothing Co., Ltd. (BSE - 541144), a dominant player in the 'design-to-shelf' apparel segment, reported promising results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2026.

The unaudited financial statements highlight a YoY total income growth of 15.22%, reaching ₹147.66 Cr, and a PAT of ₹4.93 Cr, marking an impressive 34.10% increase. Notably, the company's PAT margin saw a YoY growth of 47 bps, demonstrating strategic resilience amid softer demand conditions.

Managing Director Rajesh Mehra attributed the strong performance to the company's integrated operating model and robust global partnerships. With a new 'Knit to Shape' Smart Knitting Factory on the horizon, Active Clothing Co. is poised to lead in sustainable manufacturing and innovation, underscoring its commitment to stakeholder value and industry transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India Visit

Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India...

 Russia
2
Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

 Global
3
India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport

Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025