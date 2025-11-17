XSIO & Blackstone Break Ground on Maharashtra's Smart Industrial Hub

The city of Nagpur witnessed a major development as XSIO Industrial & Logistics Parks, in partnership with global asset manager Blackstone, commenced the construction of Park ONE - NORTH. This next-gen industrial and logistics park is strategically located along the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Wadhgaon.

The ceremony, signalling a notable milestone in the Rs 5,127 crore Memorandum of Understanding between XSIO and the Maharashtra government, was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent dignitaries. This project marks a significant Foreign Direct Investment for the Vidarbha region.

With a substantial FDI-backed investment of Rs 2,000 crore, XSIO is developing four cutting-edge industrial parks across Maharashtra. Park ONE - NORTH spans 105 acres and is projected to generate over 10,000 jobs. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the state's commitment to infrastructure and inclusive growth during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)