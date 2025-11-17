Left Menu

XSIO & Blackstone Break Ground on Maharashtra's Smart Industrial Hub

XSIO Industrial & Logistics Parks, in collaboration with Blackstone, initiated the construction of Park ONE - NORTH in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This groundbreaking event marks significant progress in their Rs 5,127 crore MoU with the state. The project promises 10,000 jobs and promotes sustainable and AI-integrated development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:23 IST
XSIO & Blackstone Break Ground on Maharashtra's Smart Industrial Hub
Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji Lays Foundation for XSIO's Next-Generation Logistics and Industrial Park in Nagpur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Nagpur witnessed a major development as XSIO Industrial & Logistics Parks, in partnership with global asset manager Blackstone, commenced the construction of Park ONE - NORTH. This next-gen industrial and logistics park is strategically located along the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Wadhgaon.

The ceremony, signalling a notable milestone in the Rs 5,127 crore Memorandum of Understanding between XSIO and the Maharashtra government, was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent dignitaries. This project marks a significant Foreign Direct Investment for the Vidarbha region.

With a substantial FDI-backed investment of Rs 2,000 crore, XSIO is developing four cutting-edge industrial parks across Maharashtra. Park ONE - NORTH spans 105 acres and is projected to generate over 10,000 jobs. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the state's commitment to infrastructure and inclusive growth during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

