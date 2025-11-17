Sabotage Rocks Warsaw-Lublin Railway

An act of sabotage has rocked the Warsaw-Lublin railway, causing widespread concern over national security. The attack, described as unprecedented, involved the deliberate blowing up of a track.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Monday that the explosion was a deliberate act of sabotage aimed at the country and its citizens.

Tusk's remarks follow an earlier statement in which he identified the explosion as a serious threat, emphasizing its potential impact on the security and stability of Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)