Sabotage Rocks Warsaw-Lublin Railway
An act of sabotage involving the blowing up of a railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route has caused concern for Polish security. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has identified it as an unprecedented attack on the state and its citizens, describing the explosion as a deliberate act of violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Poland
An act of sabotage has rocked the Warsaw-Lublin railway, causing widespread concern over national security. The attack, described as unprecedented, involved the deliberate blowing up of a track.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Monday that the explosion was a deliberate act of sabotage aimed at the country and its citizens.
Tusk's remarks follow an earlier statement in which he identified the explosion as a serious threat, emphasizing its potential impact on the security and stability of Poland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sabotage
- Warsaw-Lublin
- railway
- explosion
- Polish state
- security
- Donald Tusk
- attack
- violence
- concern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Intensifies at Jammu Railway Station After Terror Module Uncovered
Sabotage on Polish Railway: A Threat to National Security
Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Order
Governor Ananda Bose to Oversee Raj Bhavan Security Sweep Amid Arms Allegations
Heightened Security Measures Enforced at West Bengal Railway Hubs