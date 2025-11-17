ASBL Wins Real Estate Developer of the Year: A Testament to Innovation and Growth

The Times Business Awards - Hyderabad 2025 has commemorated the extraordinary contributions of local entrepreneurs and businesses in its 11th annual event. Among the honorees, ASBL emerged as the Real Estate Developer of the Year, underscoring its substantial impact on Hyderabad's evolving real estate market.

Ashoka Builders India Pvt. Ltd. has achieved rapid expansion since its inception in 2017, managing 10 million square feet of residential development with plans to double that figure soon. ASBL's innovative design philosophies, focusing on user-centric architecture and sustainability, have set it apart as a trailblazer in the Indian real estate sector.

The company has expanded its footprint across Hyderabad through landmark projects such as ASBL Lakeside, Spire, and the upcoming Broadway residences. Founder & CEO Ajitesh Korupolu's visionary leadership is credited with steering ASBL to success, delivering innovative solutions and setting a benchmark for quality and trust in real estate.