FLY91 Takes Flight: New Routes and Aircraft Expansion on Horizon

Regional airline FLY91 is poised for expansion, aiming to introduce three additional aircraft and new routes by the end of March next year.

After its operations launch in March 2024, FLY91 has been strategically growing its network, currently managing four ATR 72-600 planes. The airline, embracing a digital-first approach, operates without a traditional call center.

Chairman Manoj Chacko revealed plans for fleet expansion before March 2026, aiming for a total of seven planes while currently operating over 120 weekly services, including under a regional air connectivity scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)