Steady Job Metrics Amid Rural Progress: October's Unemployment Trends

The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above remained at 5.2% in October, unchanged from the previous month, according to a government survey.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, highlights fluctuations in rural and urban unemployment figures, with rural areas seeing a decline to 4.4% and urban areas rising to 7.0%.

The survey also noted a continued rise in the female workforce, particularly in rural regions, contributing to an increase in both the Worker Population Ratio and Labour Force Participation Rate. The survey gathered data from over 3,74,164 people nationwide.