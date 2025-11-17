Left Menu

Steady Job Metrics Amid Rural Progress: October's Unemployment Trends

The government's October survey shows a steady unemployment rate of 5.2%, with rural areas experiencing a decline to 4.4% and urban areas seeing a slight rise. The female workforce in rural regions led an increase in Worker Population Ratio and Labour Force Participation Rate. The survey covers over 3,74,164 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:56 IST
Steady Job Metrics Amid Rural Progress: October's Unemployment Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above remained at 5.2% in October, unchanged from the previous month, according to a government survey.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, highlights fluctuations in rural and urban unemployment figures, with rural areas seeing a decline to 4.4% and urban areas rising to 7.0%.

The survey also noted a continued rise in the female workforce, particularly in rural regions, contributing to an increase in both the Worker Population Ratio and Labour Force Participation Rate. The survey gathered data from over 3,74,164 people nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in B...

 India
2
Dengue Decline, Malaria Steady: Delhi's Insect-borne Disease Trends

Dengue Decline, Malaria Steady: Delhi's Insect-borne Disease Trends

 India
3
Unveiling the Future of Design: BITS Design School Opens New Horizons

Unveiling the Future of Design: BITS Design School Opens New Horizons

 India
4
Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions

Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025