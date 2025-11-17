Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Shares of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd surged by 5 percent, reaching the upper circuit limit of Rs 165.50 on Monday, following a 21 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 4.71 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal year, FY26.

The stock opened at Rs 165.50 on the BSE, marking a 5 percent increase from its previous close of Rs 157.65, before closing 2.06 percent higher at Rs 160.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 50 percent.

In a recent stock exchange filing, PIGL reported a total income of Rs 70.91 crore, a 27.2 percent increase from the same period last year. Notably, the company's order book stands at Rs 520 crore as of November 14, 2025, supported by recent rural electrification and solar project wins.

