MAHE Unveils 2025 Corporate Cricket Championship, Uniting Industry Leaders through Sport

Manipal Academy of Higher Education hosts the MAHE Corporate Cricket Championship 2025, integrating sports with professional networking. The event showcases MAHE's industry engagement with 16 dynamic matches, attended by top organizations. A symbolic plantation drive underscores a commitment to sustainability and long-term partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:55 IST
MAHE kick-starts the Corporate Cricket Championship 2025 with a vibrant trophy and jersey reveal. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru's Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) took a significant step forward by launching the MAHE Corporate Cricket Championship 2025. The opening ceremony, featuring a lively Trophy Unveil and Jersey Reveal, was held at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus. This initiative, organized by both the Campus and the Office of Corporate Relations, signifies MAHE's commitment to enhancing ties with prominent organizations.

Pro-Chancellor Dr. H. S. Ballal emphasized that industry engagement is at the heart of MAHE's mission, stating that the championship bolsters connections with corporate professionals. This event not only serves to understand evolving industry needs but also prepares students to become industry-ready leaders. The tournament, which runs for a month starting November 16, includes 16 T20 matches across five days.

Leading companies like Deloitte, EY, Microsoft, and Salesforce, to mention a few, are represented. The tournament, structured in a four-pool format with fair play in mind, ensures each corporate team enjoys at least two matches. The championship celebrates excellence with awards recognizing top performers, while a sapling plantation drive echoes a shared commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

