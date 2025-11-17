Left Menu

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

A railway line connecting Warsaw to southeastern Poland has been damaged in what Prime Minister Donald Tusk calls an 'act of sabotage.' The incident is under investigation, with no injuries reported. This attack comes amidst increased tensions as Polish authorities suspect Russian involvement in various sabotage acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

A railway line linking Warsaw to southeastern Poland was severely damaged over the weekend in what Prime Minister Donald Tusk has condemned as an act of sabotage. He emphasized the route's critical importance for delivering aid to Ukraine.

After a train driver reported irregularities, authorities inspected the track and confirmed significant damage near the village of Mika, southeast of Warsaw. Although no injuries were reported, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the army would examine 120 kilometers of the line.

Meanwhile, a separate incident damaged another train's overhead electrical cables. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski is investigating the cause. Polish authorities have detained suspects in recent acts of sabotage, with speculation about potential Russian involvement. Prime Minister Tusk vowed to apprehend those responsible.

