Railway Board Urged to Correct Records on Abolished Assistant Guard Posts

The All India Guards Council has called on the Railway Board to amend its service records by eliminating mentions of assistant guard posts, which were abolished in 2012. This appeal is part of a broader initiative aimed at manpower rationalization and cost-saving.

SP Singh, President of the AIGC, explained that despite directives issued in 2012 for zones to surrender these posts, official records still inaccurately reflect them. According to Singh, this oversight impacts the board's understanding of actual manpower and budget allocations.

In 2006, the removal of assistant guard posts was implemented to maximize parcel revenue from SLR coaches in passenger trains. Despite this, Singh has encountered challenges in obtaining updated data, highlighting issues with how the Railway Board manages such information.

(With inputs from agencies.)