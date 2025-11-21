Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement. This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines and is crucial for India's efforts to modernise its air force fleet of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet fighters.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot

An Indian home-produced Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show during an aerial display on Friday, killing its pilot, the Indian Air Force said.

The fighter was flying at a low altitude at around 2:15 p.m. (1015 GMT) before coming down in a ball of fire, according to a witness. Footage from the site showed black smoke rising behind a fenced airstrip. "A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines and is crucial for India's efforts to modernise its air force fleet of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet fighters. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024. Dubai's government shared a photograph of firefighting teams dousing a smouldering wreckage. It said emergency teams were managing the situation on-site.

The crash happened during the last day of the air show, the Middle East's largest aviation event, which started on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025