Byju Raveendran Challenges $1 Billion US Court Judgment Amid Allegations

Byju Raveendran is challenging a US bankruptcy court's judgment that holds him liable to repay more than $1 billion. The court's decision, which emerged from a petition by BYJU's Alpha and GLAS Trust, has been described by Raveendran's legal team as expedited and precluding him from presenting a defense.

The legal team asserts that GLAS Trust misled the Delaware Courts, resulting in a monetary judgment despite GLAS's prior withdrawal of damage claims. The contested judgment is a result of accelerated court proceedings that denied Raveendran the opportunity to retain legal counsel in time to counter the allegations effectively.

J Michael McNutt, a senior litigation advisor, described the ruling as erroneous and announced plans to file necessary appeals. He criticized the court for allegedly ignoring pertinent facts and emphasized that the funds in question served the benefit of Think & Learn Private Limited rather than personal gains for Raveendran.

