Left Menu

Byju Raveendran Challenges $1 Billion US Court Judgment Amid Allegations

Byju Raveendran contests a US bankruptcy court's default judgment requiring him to repay over $1 billion. He plans to appeal, arguing the ruling was misguided. The Delaware Court's decision allegedly stemmed from misleading claims by GLAS Trust, which withdrew its damages claim in 2025. Further legal actions are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:39 IST
Byju Raveendran Challenges $1 Billion US Court Judgment Amid Allegations
Byju Raveendran (File Photo/@ByjuofBYJUS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Byju Raveendran is challenging a US bankruptcy court's judgment that holds him liable to repay more than $1 billion. The court's decision, which emerged from a petition by BYJU's Alpha and GLAS Trust, has been described by Raveendran's legal team as expedited and precluding him from presenting a defense.

The legal team asserts that GLAS Trust misled the Delaware Courts, resulting in a monetary judgment despite GLAS's prior withdrawal of damage claims. The contested judgment is a result of accelerated court proceedings that denied Raveendran the opportunity to retain legal counsel in time to counter the allegations effectively.

J Michael McNutt, a senior litigation advisor, described the ruling as erroneous and announced plans to file necessary appeals. He criticized the court for allegedly ignoring pertinent facts and emphasized that the funds in question served the benefit of Think & Learn Private Limited rather than personal gains for Raveendran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil

Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil

 Global
2
Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

 Global
3
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
4
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025