Centre Grants Over 93 Crores to Fortify Chamba's National Highway

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 93.55 crores for the repair of embankments at vulnerable locations along National Highway-154A in Chamba district. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced this, noting the repeated highway damage during the monsoon season.

Singh mentioned that continuous efforts from the state government were integral in securing this funding. After a loss assessment post-rain-related disasters, he personally visited affected areas and collaborated with local authorities to pursue central assistance vigorously.

The project, crucial for tourism and trade, will undergo close supervision to avoid delays. Strengthening the embankments aims to mitigate landslides and road closures, enhancing road safety. The government also intends to secure approvals for other vulnerable highway sections to ensure statewide mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)