Left Menu

Centre Grants Over 93 Crores to Fortify Chamba's National Highway

The Centre has approved Rs 93.55 crores for embankment repairs on National Highway-154A in Chamba. Prompted by repeated monsoon damages, the funds will enhance road safety and connectivity. The PWD minister highlighted the importance of timely completion to prevent disruptions and bolster tourism, trade, and local travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:38 IST
Centre Grants Over 93 Crores to Fortify Chamba's National Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 93.55 crores for the repair of embankments at vulnerable locations along National Highway-154A in Chamba district. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced this, noting the repeated highway damage during the monsoon season.

Singh mentioned that continuous efforts from the state government were integral in securing this funding. After a loss assessment post-rain-related disasters, he personally visited affected areas and collaborated with local authorities to pursue central assistance vigorously.

The project, crucial for tourism and trade, will undergo close supervision to avoid delays. Strengthening the embankments aims to mitigate landslides and road closures, enhancing road safety. The government also intends to secure approvals for other vulnerable highway sections to ensure statewide mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025