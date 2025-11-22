Fog of War: Russian Advances in Pokrovsk Repelled
Despite the cover of fog, Russian troops failed to push into central Pokrovsk. Ukraine's General Staff reported that their defense forces successfully contained the advance, maintaining strategic lines both in the north and south of the city's railway—key positions for future operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Amid foggy conditions on Saturday, Russian troops attempted to advance towards the central area of Pokrovsk but met with failure, according to Ukraine's General Staff.
The Staff announced via Telegram that the advancing forces could not overcome the defenses, and the enemy is currently being neutralized within the urban perimeter.
Ukrainian defense forces maintain control of strategic northern lines and key positions south of the railway, which are vital for reclaiming the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Behind Trump defense of Saudi crown prince, a deeper US shift on human rights
Liverpool''s Premier League title defense is in disarray but benign fixture run could change that
Russian Defense Minister Honors Eastern Ukraine Troops
Italy Amplifies Defense to Counter Hybrid Warfare Threats
Spain's Promised Substantial Aid Boosts Ukraine's Air Defense Hopes