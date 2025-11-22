Fog of War: Russian Advances in Pokrovsk Repelled

Amid foggy conditions on Saturday, Russian troops attempted to advance towards the central area of Pokrovsk but met with failure, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The Staff announced via Telegram that the advancing forces could not overcome the defenses, and the enemy is currently being neutralized within the urban perimeter.

Ukrainian defense forces maintain control of strategic northern lines and key positions south of the railway, which are vital for reclaiming the region.

