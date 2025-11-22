Left Menu

Fog of War: Russian Advances in Pokrovsk Repelled

Despite the cover of fog, Russian troops failed to push into central Pokrovsk. Ukraine's General Staff reported that their defense forces successfully contained the advance, maintaining strategic lines both in the north and south of the city's railway—key positions for future operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:06 IST
Fog of War: Russian Advances in Pokrovsk Repelled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid foggy conditions on Saturday, Russian troops attempted to advance towards the central area of Pokrovsk but met with failure, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The Staff announced via Telegram that the advancing forces could not overcome the defenses, and the enemy is currently being neutralized within the urban perimeter.

Ukrainian defense forces maintain control of strategic northern lines and key positions south of the railway, which are vital for reclaiming the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025