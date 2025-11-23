Tejas Fighter Jet Crash at Dubai Airshow: A Blow to India's Defense Ambitions

In a significant setback to India's defense showcase, the Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Airshow, affecting its international reputation. Attended by global arms buyers, the airshow was crucial for India's export aspirations for the indigenously developed jet.

While the cause of the crash remains uncertain, experts believe it might overshadow India's longstanding effort to establish the Tejas platform abroad. India's Wing Commander Namansh Syal perished in the accident, adding a somber note to the event.

Despite these challenges, focus remains on domestic production to address the Indian Air Force's needs. The Tejas program has been fraught with delays and geopolitical hurdles, but serves as a base for future indigenous aircraft development.