Magicpin-Rapido Partnership Challenges Zomato-Swiggy Duopoly in Food Delivery

In a strategic move to disrupt the established food delivery duopoly in India, magicpin and Rapido have formed a partnership aimed at offering consumers an alternative to Zomato and Swiggy. This alliance is expected to leverage magicpin's vast network of over 80,000 restaurants and Rapido's logistical capabilities.

Rapido's Ownly platform, launched in August, is set to expand geographically, tapping into magicpin's expansive restaurant clientele across India. This collaboration, however, faces inherent challenges in the highly competitive and low-margin food delivery industry.

Industry experts emphasize that despite the promising partnership, the focus will need to be on building robust relationships with brands and ensuring customer trust. Zomato and Swiggy's longstanding reliability poses a substantial benchmark for the new partnership to meet or exceed. Restaurant owners see this alliance as a potential opening for exploring new customer bases.