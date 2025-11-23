Marico's Digital Surge: FMCG Giant Hits Rs 1,000 Crore Mark

In an impressive stride, Marico's digital brands have surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue milestone, with expectations of food and premium personal care sectors contributing significantly to its India revenue, as confirmed by its Managing Director and CEO, Saugata Gupta.

Steering a diverse and high-growth portfolio including brands like Studio X and Beardo, Marico reveals intentions to secure a substantial share of India's market through a combination of robust digital strategy and sustained profitability, Gupta elaborated.

Profitability remains on track, evidenced by Beardo's near profitability and Plix's break-even point. The company's ambitious goal to reach Rs 20,000 crore revenue by 2030 underscores its commitment to double growth within five years, fueled by strategic market maneuvers and competitive edge.

