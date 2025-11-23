Left Menu

Marico's Digital Surge: FMCG Giant Hits Rs 1,000 Crore Mark

Marico's digital brands have surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue mark, aiming for 25% contribution to India revenue in food and premium personal care. With profitable growth in brands like Beardo, Marico aims for revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by 2030, doubling in the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:49 IST
Marico's Digital Surge: FMCG Giant Hits Rs 1,000 Crore Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive stride, Marico's digital brands have surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue milestone, with expectations of food and premium personal care sectors contributing significantly to its India revenue, as confirmed by its Managing Director and CEO, Saugata Gupta.

Steering a diverse and high-growth portfolio including brands like Studio X and Beardo, Marico reveals intentions to secure a substantial share of India's market through a combination of robust digital strategy and sustained profitability, Gupta elaborated.

Profitability remains on track, evidenced by Beardo's near profitability and Plix's break-even point. The company's ambitious goal to reach Rs 20,000 crore revenue by 2030 underscores its commitment to double growth within five years, fueled by strategic market maneuvers and competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025