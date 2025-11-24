Russian Air Defences Intercept Ukrainian Drone Aimed at Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was intercepted by Russian air defenses en route to Moscow, causing temporary flight restrictions at three major airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident, stating that emergency services were actively responding. Restrictions were lifted at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, but Sheremetyevo remained affected.
A Ukrainian drone heading toward Moscow was downed by Russian air defenses on Monday, according to Moscow's mayor. The incident prompted a temporary halt on flights at three major airports serving the capital.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin informed the public through a statement, highlighting that emergency services were dispatched to the location of the intercepted drone. The situation led to immediate, albeit brief, flight restrictions.
While Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports quickly resumed full operations, Sheremetyevo—the largest airport in Moscow—continued to face disruptions as of 1010 GMT, underscoring the incident's ongoing impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
