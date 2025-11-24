Commodity Chaos: Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Suspension Spurs Price Volatility

The suspension of trade with Afghanistan has led to significant price shifts in essential commodities across Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Fruit and vegetable prices have soared, while poultry prices face a sharp decline, highlighting the volatile nature of supply and demand in the border region.

Abdul Basit, head of the Poultry Wholesalers Association, confirmed on Sunday that the daily trade with Afghanistan normally includes essential perishable items like chicken, fruits, and vegetables. However, the current surplus supply of poultry due to halted exports has drastically reduced prices.

Pakistan's dependence on Afghan imports for vegetables and fruits has become apparent as traders report skyrocketing prices on these goods. This price hike follows recent border closures and damaging local floods that ravaged many domestic crops, underscoring the country's fragile reliance on cross-border trade.

