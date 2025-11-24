DAMAC Expands Global Footprint with New Centers in India
Dubai-based DAMAC sets up Global Capability Centers in Noida and Pune, India, planning to hire over 350 employees. The centers aim to support DAMAC's global operations by leveraging India’s talent and technology. DAMAC Shared Services India will focus on finance, sales, marketing, and other core business functions.
- Country:
- India
Dubai's leading real estate corporation, DAMAC, has announced the establishment of a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Noida, India, as part of its expanding global operations. The move includes the hiring of over 250 employees to enhance core business operations.
Further, DAMAC plans to inaugurate another GCC in Pune, with expectations of employing 100 additional staff by 2026. This initiative marks the launch of DAMAC Shared Services India, a new arm focused on optimizing business functions such as finance, sales, and marketing.
Founder Hussain Sajwani emphasized India's strategic importance, highlighting the country's tech readiness and skilled workforce. Chief Human Capital Officer MP John added that the investment will foster innovation and collaboration across regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Expands to Pune: A New Era in Healthcare
Thermal Drones Deployed for Leopard Search in Pune: Residents on Alert
Massive Illegal Arms Racket Busted in Joint Pune-MP Operation
India's Revolutionary Labour Codes: A New Era for Employment Policies
Leopard Sighting Sparks Safety Surge at Pune Airport