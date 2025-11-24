DAMAC Expands Global Footprint with New Centers in India

Dubai's leading real estate corporation, DAMAC, has announced the establishment of a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Noida, India, as part of its expanding global operations. The move includes the hiring of over 250 employees to enhance core business operations.

Further, DAMAC plans to inaugurate another GCC in Pune, with expectations of employing 100 additional staff by 2026. This initiative marks the launch of DAMAC Shared Services India, a new arm focused on optimizing business functions such as finance, sales, and marketing.

Founder Hussain Sajwani emphasized India's strategic importance, highlighting the country's tech readiness and skilled workforce. Chief Human Capital Officer MP John added that the investment will foster innovation and collaboration across regions.

