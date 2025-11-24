Left Menu

Steel Bridges Propel Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Forward

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project saw its 11th steel bridge launched in Ahmedabad, showcasing advanced engineering with 29,300 high-strength bolts and protective coatings. Covering 508 km, this high-speed corridor bridges both Maharashtra and Gujarat with 28 bridges and 12 stations planned along the route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:02 IST
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has announced the launch of the 11th steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, marking a significant milestone in Ahmedabad district.

This 670 metric ton structure, standing 13 meters high and 14.1 meters wide, was meticulously fabricated in Navsari. It was then transported to the installation site using heavy-duty trailers, assembled near the Cadilla flyover above Indian Railway tracks on a specially engineered steel staging at a height of 16.5 meters.

Designed with approximately 29,300 Tor-Shear Type High Strength bolts and a C5 system paint for enhanced durability, this bridge is part of the ambitious plan to include 28 steel bridges throughout the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing progress, the high-speed train will soon connect 12 stations along a 508-kilometer route spanning both Maharashtra and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

