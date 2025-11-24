Delhi Transport Minister Overhauls DTC Bus Safety Protocols After Fire Incidents

Delhi's Transport Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, has mandated a sweeping overhaul of safety protocols within the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet. The move comes in response to recent fires involving one CNG and two electric buses.

During a crucial meeting with senior transport officials and bus manufacturers, Singh was briefed on preliminary findings. As a result, he demanded immediate implementation of preventive strategies, such as rigorous technical audits and enhanced fire-suppression systems, to ensure maximum safety.

Singh also called for the integration of expert recommendations from IIT-Delhi into a comprehensive safety action plan, aiming for 'zero tolerance' toward safety lapses. The directive includes applying advanced diagnostics and maintaining stringent documentation to avoid future mishaps.

