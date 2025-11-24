Delhi Transport Minister Overhauls DTC Bus Safety Protocols After Fire Incidents
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh demands an extensive upgrade of safety protocols for the DTC bus fleet following recent fire incidents. Officials are ordered to implement measures including stricter maintenance, real-time monitoring, and integration of expert recommendations to prevent future accidents.
Delhi's Transport Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, has mandated a sweeping overhaul of safety protocols within the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet. The move comes in response to recent fires involving one CNG and two electric buses.
During a crucial meeting with senior transport officials and bus manufacturers, Singh was briefed on preliminary findings. As a result, he demanded immediate implementation of preventive strategies, such as rigorous technical audits and enhanced fire-suppression systems, to ensure maximum safety.
Singh also called for the integration of expert recommendations from IIT-Delhi into a comprehensive safety action plan, aiming for 'zero tolerance' toward safety lapses. The directive includes applying advanced diagnostics and maintaining stringent documentation to avoid future mishaps.
