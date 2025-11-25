Airlines Ground Flights Amid Venezuela Turmoil

Spain's national carrier, Air Europa, announced on Monday the suspension of its services to and from Venezuela, citing safety concerns over escalating regional instability. This move aligns with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's alert regarding potential dangers when flying over Venezuelan airspace.

The suspension affects five weekly flights between Madrid and Caracas, effective Tuesday, and will last until conditions improve. The decision places Air Europa alongside other airlines taking similar precautions, including Plus Ultra and Iberia, as well as Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal.

The U.S. FAA's advisory highlights a deteriorating security landscape and increased military presence in Venezuela, further complicating aviation routes. Reports indicate a notable American military augmentation in the region, raising concerns over air travel safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)