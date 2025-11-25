Left Menu

Shutdown Skies: Thanksgiving Travel Disrupted by Government Closure

The 43-day government shutdown has significantly impacted Thanksgiving travel plans in the U.S., with a notable decline in flight bookings. As airlines and travelers brace for the busiest holiday travel period in 15 years, confidence in flying is slowly returning despite ongoing disruptions and economic concerns.

25-11-2025

The anticipated surge in holiday air travel took a hit this Thanksgiving due to a 43-day government shutdown. The prolonged closure spooked travelers, leading to widespread cancellations and dwindling bookings for one of the year's busiest periods.

Elizabeth Kelley, among many travelers, opted out of flying home to Maine, fearing delays and cancellations. By November 24, data from Cirium showed flight bookings down 4.48% year-over-year, though an uptick was initially observed in late October.

Despite these challenges, many airlines still expect a significant increase in last-minute bookings, with United Airlines poised to fly a record number of passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured travelers of their preparedness, though many travelers remain cautious and are seeking alternative travel routes.

