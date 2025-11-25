Shutdown Skies: Thanksgiving Travel Disrupted by Government Closure

The anticipated surge in holiday air travel took a hit this Thanksgiving due to a 43-day government shutdown. The prolonged closure spooked travelers, leading to widespread cancellations and dwindling bookings for one of the year's busiest periods.

Elizabeth Kelley, among many travelers, opted out of flying home to Maine, fearing delays and cancellations. By November 24, data from Cirium showed flight bookings down 4.48% year-over-year, though an uptick was initially observed in late October.

Despite these challenges, many airlines still expect a significant increase in last-minute bookings, with United Airlines poised to fly a record number of passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured travelers of their preparedness, though many travelers remain cautious and are seeking alternative travel routes.

