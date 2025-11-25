India's Manufacturing Surge: A Quality-Driven Revolution

November 25, 2025 - India's manufacturing sector is witnessing a transformative phase as industries nationwide implement the Bureau of Indian Standards' Quality Control Orders (QCOs). This strategic shift, spearheaded by policy reform, is refining industrial capabilities and establishing India as a formidable global manufacturing hub.

Leading names such as Real Chef, Washmatic, Cornell India, and Veeline Industries are acknowledging the government's pivotal role. The consensus is clear: the QCO framework is critical to building trust and ensuring that Indian products meet superior safety and performance standards.

QCO compliance not only boosts India's export readiness but is also creating significant skilled employment opportunities, thereby reinforcing the nation's industrial prowess and international competitiveness. This quality-first approach spells a promising future for Indian manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)