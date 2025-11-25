Left Menu

Galgotias University and India Business Group Forge Pathways for India-UK Academic and Innovation Synergy

Galgotias University teams with India Business Group to enhance academic and innovation ties with the UK. The partnership aims for institutional collaborations, research projects, and industry engagement, promoting cultural exchange and sustainable growth, while boosting India's educational influence globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi-Ncr | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:17 IST
Galgotias University and India Business Group formalise a partnership to enhance UK India collaboration in education research and innovation. Image Credit: ANI
Galgotias University, based in Delhi NCR, has partnered with the India Business Group (IBG) to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom. This strategic alliance aims to foster new institutional partnerships, academic exchanges, and research initiatives across the UK market, enhancing the student experience and promoting cultural understanding.

The India Business Group, a key advisory consultancy in the UK-India corridor, will harness its networks and expertise to facilitate these collaborations. The initiative will allow Galgotias University to connect with UK universities, government bodies, and industry networks, supporting a mutual vision for innovation-driven growth. The university is expanding its research efforts, as evidenced by its 13,000 publications and over 3,200 patents highlighting its focus on applied research.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated that the partnership with IBG will raise the university's profile in the UK and contribute to India's educational influence. With the potential Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, this partnership aims to enhance knowledge exchange and create future opportunities. Additionally, Lakbir Singh from IBG emphasized the alignment with UK-India education and innovation visions. The collaboration also supports the Collaborative Education and Technology Alliance, focusing on AI-enabled learning, digital innovation, and joint research initiatives.

